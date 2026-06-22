Corpus Christi is moving toward eliminating its parking enforcement division as part of mid-year budget adjustments.

An anonymous email sent to our newsroom last week outlined the scope of the proposed change.

"Removing junk/abandoned vehicles on the streets, ADA enforcement in parking lots, upkeep of the parking meters downtown... that's all going away as of July 31st due to 'budget cuts.'"

Corpus Christi considers eliminating parking enforcement division to save $1.7M annually

The emailer, who wishes to remain anonymous, also highlights that parking enforcement officers handle vehicles blocking sidewalks, ADA ramps, and fire hydrants.

"The point is that parking enforcement does a lot more than just issue citations and tow vehicles. They work to keep the streets, the kids, and the disabled safer," they added.

The change is not yet official. Tuesday's city council agenda includes a proposal to authorize mid-year budget adjustments to account for "the reduction of positions, to revise revenue parking meter revenue," among other changes involving parking money.

The city memo states the council will "reduce the parking enforcement division which includes 8 positions and operating costs."

The city says the move will save $1.7 million annually.

Under the proposal, code compliance officers would take over issuing citations. However, code compliance is already responsible for monitoring lots, sidewalks, trash, dangerous buildings, garages, and signs.

The anonymous source who contacted our newsroom expressed doubt that the transition would work.

"Code enforcement is far too understaffed to do anything. PD (police department) has far too many more important issues to deal with."

Development Services, which manages code enforcement as one of its divisions, had no comment at this time.

The issue will be discussed at city council on Tuesday.

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