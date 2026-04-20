CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi city leaders are reviewing a draft plan that could significantly change how residents use water at home to protect the city's supply against drought conditions.

If a Level One water emergency is declared, the proposed draft outlines immediate restrictions for residents, including prohibitions on washing vehicles and watering lawns. Violations would be classified as a Class C misdemeanor, carrying fines of up to $500 per violation, per day.

Corpus Christi considers a new Level One water emergency draft with fines up to $500 for daily violations

The proposal comes as data shows an increasing number of people moving to Corpus Christi.

Under the draft plan, using city water to wash cars, boats, or other vehicles would be prohibited. The only exception is the maintenance flushing of motorboat engines. Residents wishing to wash vehicles would need to use alternative sources, such as rainwater or well water.

Yard maintenance would also be impacted. While watering small potted plants would be permitted, general landscaping and watering lawns would not be allowed.

During last week’s water briefing, City Manager Peter Zanoni said city-owned pools and splash pads would also see changes. The city would close two pools and two splash pads, and reduce operating hours to three days a week.

For homeowners with a pool or hot tub, filling or refilling would be restricted unless it is for maintenance purposes.

City Council will discuss the draft during Tuesday’s council meeting. The proposed suggestions offer a look at how future water restrictions could impact daily life across the city.

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