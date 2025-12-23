Corpus Christi city offices to close for winter holiday week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi will close most non-essential offices during the week between Christmas and New Year's Day as part of its annual winter holiday closure.

Most city offices will close Thursday, Dec. 26, and reopen Friday, Jan. 3, 2026.

Public safety services including police, fire and EMS will continue normal operations during the closure period. Essential city departments such as Water, Wastewater, Solid Waste Services, Parks and Beach Operations, Marina and the Airport will also operate normally.

The Gas and Public Works departments will have staff on call to respond to emergencies when needed.

City Hall will be closed during the winter closure period. Residents can pay utility bills at H-E-B locations or online through the city's website.

Senior services affected

The city's Senior Centers will be closed from Thursday, Dec. 26, through Thursday, Jan. 2, 2026.

The Home Bound meal delivery program will be closed Thursday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Dec. 30, through Jan. 2. On Friday, Dec. 27, seniors will receive a five-day supply of shelf-stable meals to cover the period from Dec. 27 through Jan. 2.

City staff will continue conducting welfare checks during the winter closure period.

The Senior Companion Program, a volunteer program that provides in-home respite care for seniors with chronic or terminal illnesses, will remain available during the closure. Residents can call the Senior Companion office at 361-826-3154 for more information.

__________________________________________________________

Below is the schedule for other City Departments:

3-1-1 Call Center:

Wednesday, December 24, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 25, Closed

Friday, December 26, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, December 29, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, December 3, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, Closed

Friday, January 2, 2026, Open 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

__________________________________________________________

Municipal Court:

Wednesday, December 24, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 25, Closed

Friday, December 26, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, Closed

Friday, January 2, 2026, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

__________________________________________________________

Public Health District:

The Public Health District will be closed from Thursday, December 25, through Thursday, January 1, and will reopen on Friday, January 2, 2026.

__________________________________________________________

Solid Waste Services:

Garbage Collection: On Thursdays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), garbage will be collected on the Saturday after the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 27, and Saturday, January 3.

Recycling Collection: On Thursdays (Christmas and New Year’s Day), recycling will be collected on the Saturday after the holidays. Those dates are Saturday, December 27, and Saturday, January 3.

Heavy Brush and Bulky Collection: No change in schedule.

Transfer Station: The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Landfill: The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

__________________________________________________________

Animal Care Services:

ACS will respond to calls for service throughout the entire holiday period. Residents may contact the CCPD Non-Emergency number on days when the shelter is closed and after hours at (361) 826-2600.

Adoptions will take place between 12:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 25, Closed

Friday, December 26, Closed

Saturday, December 27, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 28, Closed

Monday, December 29, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, December 30, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 31, 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 1, Closed

__________________________________________________________

Public Libraries:

All libraries will be open regular hours on Wednesday, December 24. They will be closed from Thursday, December 25, through Thursday, January 1, and will reopen on Friday, January 2, 2026.

__________________________________________________________

Parks and Recreation:

Gulf Beaches - Mobile Rescue Patrol:

Open regular winter schedule; every day from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lozano Golf Center: (18-hole course)

Open Christmas Eve, December 24, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day

The Firefly at Lozano Golf Center: (illuminated night 9-hole course and practice range)

Open Christmas Eve, December 24, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day

Oso Beach Golf Course:

Open Christmas Eve, December 24, 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open New Year’s Day

Al Kruse Tennis Center: Holiday Hours

Open December 24, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Open December 31, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Open January 2, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

H-E-B Tennis Center: Holiday Hours

Closed December 24

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26, 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Open December 31, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Closed New Year's Day

Open January 2, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Collier Pool:

Closed December 22 to December 28

Open December 29, 30 & 31, 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for Lap Swim; 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. for Open Swim (regular hours)

Closed New Year's Day

Natatorium: Holiday Hours

Open December 22, 23, 26, 27, & 28, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for Open Swim

Open December 24, 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for Lap Swim

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 29, 30, & 31, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for Open Swim

Closed New Year's Day

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playground: Open daily, from dawn to dusk

Learning Center:

Open December 24, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Story Time at 10:30 a.m.

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26 & 27, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open December 27 for Guided Nature Walk, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Closed December 28 to 31

Open January 1, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., New Year’s Day Walk at 9:00 a.m.

Corpus Christi Gym and Ben Garza Gym:

Closed December 25 to January 4

﻿

After Hour Kid Power Program:

Corpus Christi ISD:

After School Program (all sites):

Closed December 22 – January 6

Winter Break Vacation Station Camp at Galvan Elementary:

Open December 22 – 26, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Closed December 25)

Open December 29 – January 2, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Closed January 1)

__________________________________________________________

Calallen ISD:

After School Program (all sites):

Closed December 22 – January 3

Winter Break Vacation Station Camp at Magee Intermediate:

Open December 22 – 24, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Closed December 25 & 26)

Open December 29 – December 31, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Closed January 1 & 2)

Livestock Vacation Station Camp at Wood River Elementary:

Open January 12 – 16, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Recreation Centers:

Closed December 22 to January 2

Senior Centers:

Closed December 25 to January 1 (Exception: Zavala Senior Center will be closed December 23 to January 4)

__________________________________________________________

City Departments That Will Be Closed During the Winter Holiday Closure:

• City Auditor’s Office

• City Manager's Office

• City Secretary's Office

• Development Services

• Engineering Services

• Human Resources

• Legal

• Management & Budget

• Mayor's Office

• Planning & Economic Development

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!