Corpus Christi city offices closing July 3 for Independence Day — here's what stays open

Most City of Corpus Christi offices and facilities will be closed Friday, July 3, 2026, in observance of Independence Day.

Closures include City Hall, Public Libraries, Development Services, and the Public Health District. Several city services will continue operating with modified hours.

Solid waste operations

Garbage, recycling, heavy brush, and bulky item collection will continue as normal on July 3.

The J.C. Elliott Transfer Station and Collection Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Cefe Valenzuela Landfill will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Animal Care Services

The Animal Care Services Department will be closed Friday, July 3, but officers will respond to calls for service. Residents can contact the Corpus Christi Police Department Non-Emergency line at (361) 826-2600. The office will reopen Saturday, July 4.

Residents are reminded to keep pets indoors in a calm environment during fireworks shows. Providing a safe space, such as a quiet room with comforting items, and using calming techniques can help alleviate their fear.

Parks and Recreation

Tennis Centers will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.:



H-E-B Tennis Center

Al Kruse Tennis Center



Golf Courses:



Lozano Golf Center — Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Firefly at Lozano Golf Center — Open daily 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Oso Golf Course — Open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Public Pools (hours vary by location):

Bill Witt Pool, 6809 Yorktown Blvd. — Lap swim: 6–9 a.m. and 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; Lap and open swim: 2–7 p.m.; Open leisure pool: noon–7 p.m.

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive — Lap swim: 6–9 a.m. and 11 a.m.–2 p.m.; Open swim: 2–7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road — Open 2–7:30 p.m.

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy. — Lap pool only, noon–8 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive — Open 2–7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely St. — Open 2–7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive — Open 2–7:30 p.m.

Splash Pads (all open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.):

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Blvd.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road

Cole Park Splash Pad, 1900 Ocean Drive

West Haven Splash Pad, 1718 Cliff Maus Drive

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds are open daily from dawn to dusk.

The Learning Center will be closed Friday, July 3, and will reopen Saturday, July 4.

The following Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Friday, July 3:

Senior Centers

Recreation Centers

After Hour Kid Power

Gymnasiums

City Utility Billing Office

The City Utility Billing Office will be closed Friday, July 3. Customers can make payments online at corpuschristitx.gov or at any local H-E-B location. Customers must have their account number available. The office will resume daily operations Monday, July 6.

311 Call Center

The City of Corpus Christi's 311 Call Center will be closed Friday, July 3. Residents can use the MYCC311 app to submit a city service request. The 311 Call Center will resume operations at 8 a.m. Monday, July 6.

Residents can still call 311 for emergencies involving wastewater backup or overflow, a gas leak or gas odor, a water main break, or street flooding. A dispatcher will address emergency calls only.

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