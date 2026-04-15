Corpus Christi City Council votes to move forward with removal proceedings for Mayor Paulette Guajardo

The Corpus Christi City Council voted Tuesday night to move forward with removal proceedings against Mayor Paulette Guajardo, setting a May 14 deadline for witness list ahead of a pre-trial hearing that's scheduled for May 19.

The process, which has not happened since 1987, stems from a 2024 city council vote to give Corpus Christi hotel developers $2 million in taxpayer money. A presentation used to support that decision included a doctored image from a federal flood map website. That alteration was investigated by the FBI, Texas Rangers and Corpus Christi Police Department. No charges were filed.

Guajardo recused herself for the agenda item Tuesday. Councilmember Carolyn Vaughn, who moved to add the item to the agenda a month ago alongside Councilmembers Eric Cantu and Gil Hernandez, took over as mayor pro tem.

"Scheduling a pre-trial hearing on May the 19th, 2026 to entertain motion, witness list, request for summons and all other related matters to the removal action of the Mayor," Vaughn said, summarizing the agenda item.

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Corpus Christi resident Rachel Caballero filed the petition on August 29, 2025 to remove the mayor in the wake of the allegations.

"There is proof that there was woeful violation of any code of ethics," Caballero said in public comment.

Cantu spoke first for council and had interesting comments to add.

"I know the city thinks this is a circus... because in reality it is," Cantu said.

"Tonight's vote was very disappointing. This was a complete waste of taxpayer dollars and the outcome continues to be the same. But they don't like that outcome," Guajardo said.

Councilmember Kaylynn Paxson tried to clarify that purpose for the agenda item, expressing the purpose for Tuesday's discussion.

"Today's decision is to set the date to hear evidence one way and the other," Paxson said.

She added her reasoning for clarifying.

"It's dominating a lot of media because this is clickbait," Paxson said.

Paxson said many of her constituents expressed support for moving forward with the proceedings.

On the other hand, Councilmember Sylvia Campos said her constituents have been generally quiet on the issue.

"None of them reached out to me it was kind of surprising," Campos said.

Councilmembers Roland Barrera and Mark Scott opposed the proceedings, citing the city's looming level one water emergency and economic growth.

"I personally think it's a distraction from what the voters of Corpus Christi want which is to find water," Scott said.

"We've come to the point where we've told developers we're going to validate those individuals that come here so don't bother spending your money here. We don't have water either. So you know what? We're gonna sabotage that," Barrera said.

For a complete timeline leading up to Tuesday's decision, visit this link.

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