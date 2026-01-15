Corpus Christi City Council revises public comment procedures to boost participation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council has updated its public comment procedures to encourage greater community engagement at meetings, moving the General Public Comment Session to noon and adjusting speaking time allocations.

On January 13, the City Council passed a motion shifting the General Public Comment Session from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 p.m. The changes take effect January 27.

Under the new procedures, speakers may comment on agenda items or city-related topics during the 12:00 p.m. General Public Comment Session. However, if they choose to speak on an agenda item during this session, they will not be allowed to speak again when the Council considers that specific item.

All in-person speakers receive 3 minutes to address the Council. For call-in or Webex participants, Corpus Christi residents get up to 3 minutes to speak, while non-residents receive up to 1 minute.

Registration is only required for the noon General Public Comment Session and is not needed to speak on specific agenda items when the Council considers them. Speakers can sign up at https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/signin or in person at the kiosk in City Hall.

Registration opens on Mondays at 8:00 a.m. and closes on Tuesdays at 11:00 a.m. when there is a City Council meeting.

Speakers may ask questions during their allotted time, but the Mayor, Council Members, and staff cannot answer questions during the public comment period.

City Council meeting agendas are posted online at https://www.corpuschristitx.gov/our-government/mayor-and-council/agendas-and-minutes/ in accordance with Texas Open Meetings Act deadlines.

Additional information about making public comments at City Council meetings is available at the city's Public Comment Procedures webpage.

