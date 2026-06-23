Corpus Christi City Council approves $181,405 for four new Harley-Davidson police motorcycles

The Corpus Christi City Council approved the Corpus Christi Police Department's purchase of four new pursuit-rated Harley-Davidson motorcycles and upfitting for a total of $181,405 at today's regularly scheduled meeting.

The purchase will be funded by the Fleet Equipment Replacement Fund and replaces four of the eight 2018 models currently in use. Those motorcycles have exceeded their intended four-year service life. One of the motorcycles being replaced was involved in an accident and is beyond repair. The overall fleet size will remain unchanged at 12 motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson redesigned its police responder units in 2026 to meet police requirements. The enhancements include integrated LED lighting, electronic upgrades, and a newly redesigned engine. The upgrades reduced associated upfitting costs.

The cost per unit increased over previous years due to tariffs and inflation, which have impacted material and production costs.

Once the new motorcycles arrive, the older units will be retired and sent to public auction. The proceeds from those sales will be allocated toward future replacements, ensuring the department maintains a modern and efficient fleet.

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