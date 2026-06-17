Corpus Christi city attorney retiring amid political turmoil over mayor removal effort

Corpus Christi City Attorney Miles Risley is retiring, citing the political fallout from an ongoing effort to remove Mayor Paulette Guajardo from office.

Risley announced his retirement effective Aug. 2, 2026, in a letter to the city manager. He said deep divisions on the City Council, along with personal attacks connected to the removal action and related lawsuits, have undermined his effectiveness.

"The deep divisions on City Council created by the removal action and lawsuits, and the personal attacks engendered by the removal action have damaged my ability to be effective as an attorney for this City," Risley said.

Risley has served as Corpus Christi's city attorney since 2014. Before that, he served as city attorney of Wichita Falls, Texas, from 2009 to 2014, and has practiced municipal law since 1994.

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The removal effort centers on allegations involving a hotel development incentive and altered documents. Risley previously advised the City Council on the procedural aspects of a citizen petition to remove Guajardo, explaining that the process could take 60 or more days, would involve hearings, and would require the council to act as "judge and jury" under related charter provisions.

In his resignation letter, Risley praised City Manager Peter Zanoni for his leadership.

"You have been the best City Manager for which I have ever worked," Risley said. "I think you do an amazing job navigating the divisiveness on City Council and obtaining the best efforts of your subordinates."

Risley also noted the strength of the team on the fifth floor of City Hall.

"You and I both have high-performing, experienced, and knowledgeable teams on the 5th Floor," Risley said.

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