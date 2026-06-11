Corpus Christi businessman with prior convictions arrested again on felony theft charge

Ryant Connelly, a Corpus Christi businessman, was booked into the Nueces County Jail early Thursday morning on a felony charge out of Cameron County.

Cameron County court records show Connelly is accused of theft of service worth between \150,000and150,000and300,000, a second-degree felony. He is also being held on a separate parole violation.

Connelly has prior convictions for intoxication assault and aggravated perjury.

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