Corpus Christi bus driver competes in International Bus Roadeo in Salt Lake City

A Corpus Christi transit operator is representing the city on a national stage this week at the International Bus Roadeo in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Oscar Zamora is the only competitor from Corpus Christi, Texas, taking part in the event, which runs May 15-19, 2026. Competitors from across the country, including other Texas cities and Canada, are also taking part.

KSTU Fox 13

Zamora competed as number 160 in the driving skills competition. The course requires operators to clock speeds over 20 mph and navigate through a series of barrels without hitting them, then come to a complete stop before reaching an orange cone.

The International Bus Roadeo is described as a unique learning opportunity for operators and maintenance teams to engage with other transit agency professionals. Beyond competition, the event serves as a training and networking opportunity for all attendees, bringing together driving skills and maintenance disciplines.

Zamora and the other competitors will find out Tuesday whether they placed.

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