CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Delgado announced the retirement via social media, saying he feels a personal calling to put the gloves away.

"God gave me a platform, a voice to speak positivity into the young men and women in the community of Corpus Christi," Delgado said.

Corpus Christi boxer Julian Delgado retires, citing faith and community calling

Throughout his career, Delgado dedicated his wins to his community and his faith. He says it was that same faith that ultimately led him to step away from the sport.

"It became harder and harder for me to get in the ring, and encourage the people that I'm fighting in front of to strive to have a relationship with God. My profession, my career involves me having to participate in something so violent," Delgado said.

Delgado says he will spend more time with his wife, working together at her law firm, and continuing to spread his message of positivity.

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