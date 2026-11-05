Corpus Christi at-large council race heads to three-way runoff for two seats

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX (KRIS) — Mark Scott is the only at-large candidate to secure a seat outright in the Corpus Christi City Council race, clearing the 12% threshold needed to win without a runoff.

"Literally, there's nine spots. Only one is resolved, and that's mine," Scott said.

The remaining two at-large seats will be decided in a three-way runoff between Carolyn Vaughn, Merida Nardone Mendoza, and Michael Miller. The top two finishers will earn those seats.

Vaughn did not respond to a request for comment. Mendoza and Miller both said they are ready to continue campaigning.

Despite the ongoing race, all three candidates say the next council must find a way to work together.

"We can have sane, intellectual adult conversations, but at the end of the day, move forward with something that helps the community," Scott said.

"They want a council that can work together to get things done," Mendoza said.

"If you focus on what divides you, then you don't have a shot. But if you focus on what unites you, then you have the opportunity to really do something meaningful for the city," Miller said.

As Mendoza and Miller head back out on the campaign trail, both are laying out their priorities if elected.

"Water is a major issue, so we need to make sure that we have a reliable, affordable water source, that everyone is comfortable with. That is my first priority. Of course infrastructure, streets are a major concern ... [and] public safety is a major concern too," Mendoza said.

Miller also pointed to streets and public safety, saying he wants the next council to start with issues members can agree on.

"Everybody is interested in improving our streets. Everybody's interested in supporting police and fire ... If we can find certain commonalities and basically convert on those immediately, I think that will go a long way to building camaraderie with this new council," Miller said.

Voters will decide the final two at-large seats on Dec. 12.

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