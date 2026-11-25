Corpus Christi city council at-large candidates met for a debate ahead of the December 12 runoff election, where voters will choose two candidates from a field of three.

Incumbent Carolyn Vaughn, May Mendoza, and Michael Miller each made their case to voters during the debate hosted by KRIS 6 News.

The full debate is available to watch in the main video player above.

Candidates were asked whether they support the Inner Harbor desalination project and why.

The debate also covered what each candidate would do about short-term rentals in single-family districts.

Trust in local government was another major topic. Many voters have expressed concern about city leadership following a mayor removal hearing and ongoing disputes between council members.

Candidates were asked how they would restore trust in city council.

Each candidate also delivered opening and closing statements.

Early voting for the Corpus Christi City Council runoff elections runs from November 30 through December 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, December 12.

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