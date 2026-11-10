Corpus Christi-area man sentenced to 30 years for producing child pornography

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 32-year-old local man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

Troy Vasquez pleaded guilty March 31. U.S. District Judge David Morales sentenced him to 30 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims.

During sentencing, the court considered victim letters and reports detailing the production of the child sexual abuse material. The court also noted that Vasquez's victims included friends and family.

After completing his prison sentence, Vasquez will serve 15 years of supervised release. During that time, he will be subject to restrictions involving his access to children and the internet. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The investigation began after authorities discovered Vasquez was uploading child pornography to the internet.

Investigators later executed a search warrant at his home and discovered child sexual abuse material that authorities said Vasquez had created the day before the search.

A forensic examination of Vasquez's phone also uncovered another video recorded two days after Christmas 2024. According to federal prosecutors, the video showed Vasquez encouraging a 3-year-old child to perform sexual acts.

Vasquez has remained in custody and will be transferred to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility that has not yet been determined.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation with assistance from the Corpus Christi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Overman prosecuted the case.

The prosecution was part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative launched in 2006 to coordinate federal, state and local efforts to investigate and prosecute child sexual exploitation and abuse cases and identify victims.

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