Corpus Christi approves reclaimed water agreement with Flint Hills Resources refinery

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a Reclaimed Water Supply Agreement with Flint Hills Resources Corpus Christi, LLC today, establishing a framework for the beneficial reuse of treated wastewater from the Allison Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Under the agreement, the city will provide reclaimed wastewater effluent to Flint Hills Resources for further processing into recovered water suitable for industrial use at its West Refinery.

Reclaimed wastewater effluent is treated wastewater that comes out of a sewage or wastewater treatment plant and is intended for reuse, not disposal. "Effluent" means the outflow; "reclaimed" means it’s been treated to remove solids, organic matter, pathogens, and other contaminants to a level suitable for a specific reuse purpose.

The agreement establishes a multi-phase operational structure with firm volume commitments and associated fees. The initial installation will support processing of up to 1 million gallons per day, with the potential to expand to 2 million gallons per day during Phase 2 upon city approval.

Flint Hills Resources will install trailer-mounted processing equipment at the wastewater treatment plant. They will pay monthly volume commitment fees based on the Reclaimed Water Rate adopted by city ordinance. They will also be responsible for all infrastructure, permitting, and operational costs associated with receiving and processing reclaimed water.

"This agreement advances the City's long-term strategy to expand beneficial reuse of treated wastewater, reducing the demand on potable water supplies," Nicholas Winkelman said.

Winkelman serves as Corpus Christi Water's Interim Chief Operating Officer.

