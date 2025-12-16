Corpus Christi approves $4.85 million for new detention center construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Council approved a $4.85 million contract with South Texas Building Partners to construct a new detention center at Monday's meeting.

The project will add 2,500 square feet and upgrade the existing facility at 3312 Leopard Street in Council District 1. The enhanced detention center will feature a new courtroom, nine holding cells, a sally port, parking facilities, IT and security systems, and perimeter fencing.

The city currently operates the facility but needs upgrades to accommodate the expected increased capacity and improve operations. Previously, the city leased space in the Wilson Building downtown for detention services.

The City Detention Center operates 24 hours a day, processing all individuals arrested by Corpus Christi Police. Services include booking, fingerprinting, and housing until arrestees meet with a judge and are either released or transferred to the Nueces County Jail.

"The renovation will enhance the operations of the City Detention Center," Judge Jackie Del Llano Chapa said. "This will allow our staff to process individuals in a safe and timely manner."

Construction is expected to begin in January and be completed by July 2027.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!