Corpus Christi approves $28 million groundwater rights purchase to expand water supply

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a $28 million groundwater rights purchase Monday to expand the Western Well Field and boost the city's long-term water supply capacity.

The agreement with ERF Real Estate, Inc. secures groundwater rights beneath approximately 2,478 acres in Nueces County. The purchase represents a significant investment in the city's water infrastructure and future water supply needs.

The property includes both surface and groundwater rights, according to ERF Real Estate, Inc.

The addition will enable the city to continue diversifying its water supply portfolio. This expansion represents another milestone in the city's commitment to water security, ensuring adequate water supplies for residential, commercial, and large-volume users throughout the region.

