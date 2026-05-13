Corpus Christi appoints interim finance leader, health department restructures amid resignations

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni has appointed Clarissa Johnson as Interim Assistant Director of Finance and Procurement, effective Monday, May 18.

Johnson brings more than 18 years of procurement experience to the role, including 12 years focused on capital project procurement and 22 years of overall municipal government experience.

She joined the city in 2004, serving as Senior Management Analyst for the Office of Management and Budget and later as Capital Procurement Specialist for Finance and Procurement. Since 2024, she has served as Capital Manager for Finance and Procurement, where she oversees all citywide capital project procurements and related compliance activities.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M-Kingsville and a Master of Organizational Management from the University of Arizona Global Campus.

Health District restructures leadership after dual resignations

Dante Gonzalez and Michael Perez, both Assistant Directors of Public Health, resigned from the city effective Tuesday, May 12.

Corpus Christi City Manager Peter Zanoni told KRIS 6 News the resignations were connected to an executive session item from Tuesday's city council meeting, which included a discussion of personnel issues at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Health District.

In a statement to KRIS 6 News, Zanoni wrote that the health district will consolidate the two existing Assistant Director positions into a single Deputy Director position. The city will conduct a local, state, and national search to fill the permanent role.

Health Director Dr. Kurian, who has been with the city for more than six months, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the Health Department. The review included working with leadership and front-line staff to evaluate talent, staffing needs, and position fit across the department. Some staff members chose to seek other employment during that process.

Zanoni said Dr. Kurian is recommending several position adjustments to ensure the Health Department continues to meet its mission for the community. Consolidating executive leadership from two positions to one is among those recommendations, with the city citing the change as better reflecting the department's needs and saving taxpayer money.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!