Corpus Christi Animal Care Services seeks donations as colder weather approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As colder weather approaches, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services and the city's public libraries are teaming up to bring some extra comfort to animals in need through their annual Critter Comfort Winter Drive.

The shelter takes in around 3,500 dogs and cats each year, with most of them being dogs. This year, officials said they've been seeing more animals come in than usual, with nearly 300 estimated for October alone.

But as temperatures begin to drop, shelter officials said keeping animals safe and comfortable becomes even more important.

"In the winter months, the calls for service to bring animals in can go down, but the needs of the pets that we bring in do go up," said Cynthia Martinez, interim director of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services. "Animals are stressed by the change in weather. Owners are stressed by not being able to, you know, provide some of the things that they need for these guys while they're outside in the cold."

Among the animals at the shelter are Harvey, a six-year-old German Shepherd mix, and King, who both arrived with severe hair loss. King is also recovering from injuries to his legs.

For dogs like them, blankets can provide some much-needed warmth and comfort. Martinez explained that thicker blankets are especially helpful because some dogs prefer sleeping on the ground, even though the shelter provides beds.

But blankets aren't the only supplies the shelter needs.

The Critter Comfort Winter Drive is collecting clean, new or gently used blankets and towels, unopened treats, and canned or dry pet food.

And it's not just the dogs who benefit. The shelter also cares for cats like Clover, an eight-week-old kitten who needs warmth and enrichment.

"And any little beds to give them some comfort and warmth also, just cause they are inside doesn't mean that we don't want to also give them some comfort and some love," Davila said.

The donations can also make a difference beyond the shelter by helping residents who may be struggling to provide for their own pets.

"There are times when residents are maybe really not able to provide what they would like to be able to provide for their pets. And so during those times this allows us to step into that gap and help them be better pet parents," Martinez said.

Keeping pets safe during colder weather

Along with collecting donations, Animal Care Services is reminding residents that pets need protection from cold temperatures, even if they have thick fur.

"Really important to know is that if you're cold, they're cold," Martinez said. "A lot of people think because they have a haircut, their fur coats, that they're going to be warmer. Remember, they live in 90 degrees with that fur coat, and so it's not warmer for them when it's cold."

Martinez also said that when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below, animals are required to be brought indoors. She explained that Animal Care Services may take in more animals during freezing weather to get them out of the cold and make sure they're safe.

How to donate

Donations are being accepted through January 31, 2027, at all six Corpus Christi Public Library locations during regular business hours:



La Retama Central Library: 805 Comanche Street

Anita & W.T. Neyland Library: 1230 Carmel Parkway

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Library: 5930 Brockhampton Street

Ben F. McDonald Library: 4044 Greenwood Drive

Janet F. Harte Library: 2629 Waldron Road

Owen R. Hopkins Library: 3202 McKinzie Road

Donations can also be dropped off directly at Corpus Christi Animal Care Services on Holly Road.

For library hours, visit Corpus Christi Public Libraries.