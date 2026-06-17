Corpus Christi activates heat relief centers this week

The National Weather Service is forecasting extreme heat through the remainder of this week and the upcoming weekend, with feels-like temperatures expected to surpass 110°F on Thursday across the Corpus Christi area.

This dangerous combination of intense heat and high humidity significantly increases the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In response to the hazardous conditions, the City of Corpus Christi is opening several municipal facilities as cooling centers during normal business hours to help residents stay safe.

Holiday Operations Continue Despite Closures

While most City facilities will be closed on Friday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday, several key locations will remain open specifically to serve as cooling centers during the extreme heat event.

Public Library Cooling Centers

The city's public library system will serve as primary cooling centers throughout the heat wave:

La Retama Central Public Library

Address: 805 Comanche Street

Phone: (361) 826-7000

Hours: Monday - Closed; Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

Address: 1230 Carmel Parkway

Phone: (361) 826-2370

Hours: Monday 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Tuesday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Wednesday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Friday - Closed; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Sunday - Closed

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

Address: 4044 Greenwood Drive

Phone: (361) 826-2356

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Friday - Closed; Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.; Sunday - Closed

Owen R. Hopkins Public Library

Address: 3202 McKinzie Road

Phone: (361) 826-2350

Hours: Monday-Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Friday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.; Sunday - Closed

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

Address: 5930 Brockhampton Street

Phone: (361) 826-2360

Hours: Monday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.; Friday - Closed; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Sunday - Closed

Janet F. Harte Public Library

Address: 2629 Waldron Road

Phone: (361) 826-2310

Hours: Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Friday - Closed; Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.; Sunday - Closed

Senior Centers Provide Additional Relief

Multiple senior centers across the city will operate as cooling centers Monday through Thursday, with special Friday operations at one location:

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center will remain OPEN Friday, June 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. specifically as a cooling center, though senior meal service will not be provided on Friday.

Other senior center cooling locations include:

Broadmoor Senior Center (1651 Tarlton Street): 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Ethel Eyerly Senior Center (654 Graham Road): 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Oveal Williams Senior Center (1414 Martin Luther King Drive): 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (Closed Fridays)

Northwest Senior Center (9725 Up River Road): 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Zavala Senior Center (510 Osage Street): 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Greenwood Senior Center (4040 Greenwood Drive): 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Garden Senior Center (5325 Greely Drive): 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lindale Senior Center (3135 Swantner Drive): 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Transportation and Water Activities

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is offering free bus rides to individuals traveling to the nearest city cooling center. Passengers simply need to inform their bus operator of their cooling center destination. More information is available at www.ccrta.org.

For those seeking water-based relief, city swimming pools are open with free admission as an alternative cooling option. All children under eight must be accompanied and supervised by an adult aged 16 or older at all times.

Public pools and splash pads are operating on modified summer schedules, with detailed hours available on the city's Parks and Recreation website.

Heat Safety Reminders

Health officials urge residents to take the extreme heat seriously and utilize available cooling resources. Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, nausea, and headache, while heat stroke symptoms include high body temperature, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

Residents should stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during peak heat hours, and check on elderly neighbors and relatives during this dangerous weather event.

For the most current information on cooling center operations and heat safety resources, residents can visit the City of Corpus Christi's website or contact the facilities directly using the provided phone numbers.

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