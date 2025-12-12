Corpus Christi accepting beach and park vending permit applications for 2026 season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting applications for beach and park vending permits, offering entrepreneurs the chance to serve food, beverages and activities to hundreds of thousands of visitors during the upcoming spring and summer season.

Vendors can apply for permits from December 15, 2025, through January 16, 2026. The permits will cover the busy season from March 1 to September 30, 2026, when the city welcomes over 700,000 visitors and residents to its beaches and parks.

The vending opportunities are available at multiple popular locations throughout the city. At Cole Park, vendors can set up near the Skate Park and Kid's Place. Bay beach locations include McGee Beach, North Beach and Park Avenue Food Truck Pedestals.

Gulf beach locations offer the most extensive opportunities, spanning from North Packery Beach to Whitecap Beach. North Packery Beach and JP Luby offer spots at Marker 203, Marker 206 and Marker 207. South Packery Beach has locations at Marker 212 and Marker 212.5.

Michael J. Ellis Beach and Seawall provide vending opportunities at Marker 214.5, Marker 217, Marker 222 and the Windward Lot. Whitecap Beach rounds out the Gulf locations with a spot at Marker 223.5.

Interested vendors can find the online application form and requirements at www.CorpusChristiTX.gov/Beach-and-Park-Vendor-Permits/. All completed applications must be submitted by January 16, and permits will be issued by February 27.

For more information about the vending permit process, vendors can call 361-826-3414.

