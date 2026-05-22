Cornyn's campaign stop brings federal water funding talk to Corpus Christi

Republican Sen. John Cornyn made a campaign stop in Corpus Christi Friday, signaling that federal funding could be available to help address the city's water challenges — but said local leaders must first agree on a path forward.

The visit came as the mayor and other local leaders have been granted a forum to make a pitch for federal funds, with face-to-face meetings at the nation's Capitol raising questions about whether those visits will help open the purse strings.

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"I think the leadership here in the county and the city know that we are, we want to be partners. And, I believe there is federal funding that can be made available once the local stakeholders decide exactly what the path forward is," Cornyn said. "I think I can bring some additional resources to help pay for some of the solutions. The desalination solution is, I think, a creative one and, uh, I certainly support it, and we stand by ready to do anything and everything we can to help."

Cornyn said while he thinks desalination is a creative solution, he does not believe it is the only one. He did not give specifics on what other solutions should be explored.

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