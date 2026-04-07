Companies raise prices and add new surcharges to offset fuel costs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several companies are raising prices to offset higher fuel costs.

Amazon says it will impose a fuel surcharge on some third-party sellers this month. That could result in higher prices for consumers if sellers offset the cost.

JetBlue, Delta and United Airlines say they have increased baggage fees in light of fuel prices.

The U.S. Postal Service is imposing its first-ever fuel surcharge. The 8% fee will apply to packages starting April 26.

UPS, FedEx and some other shippers have automatic charges that kick in when fuel hits a certain level.

AAA says diesel is averaging $5.65 a gallon.

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