Community mourns 10-year-old Julian Galloway who died after brain cancer battle

The Corpus Christi community gathered today to say goodbye to Julian Galloway, a 10-year-old boy who died this month after a courageous years-long battle with brain cancer.

The funeral mass was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Gollihar Road, where neighbors, friends and family members came together to honor Julian's memory.

Michael Salazar/KRIS 6 News Members of the community attended Julian Galloway's funeral Monday morning, including city leaders and police officers from CCPD and other law enforcement agencies.

Julian was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019. Despite his illness, he spent years raising awareness for childhood brain cancer, appearing at community events with his characteristic beaming smile that touched the hearts of everyone he met.

Galloway Family

In lieu of flowers, the Galloway family has asked that donations be made to Triumph Over Kid Cancer and other charitable organizations dedicated to fighting childhood cancer.

