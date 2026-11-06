Coastal Bend Weekend: Greek Festival, Harbor Half Marathon and more family fun

CORPUS CHRSITI, Tx — Corpus Christi is serving up a little bit of everything, from authentic Greek food and stories of the city's past to holiday festivities and a race across the Harbor Bridge. This week's Coastal Bend Weekend is all about celebrating the traditions, people and experiences that make our community special.

Corpus Christi Greek Festival

The annual Greek Festival returns to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, bringing authentic Greek food, live music, traditional dancing and church tours to Corpus Christi.

What began as a small pastry sale in 1963 has grown into one of the city's largest cultural celebrations, welcoming thousands of visitors each year.

For the families who have kept the tradition alive for generations, the festival is about more than food and entertainment.

"This is all about the flavors of Greece that we want people to experience our home. And we bring it here for our community now," said Liza Hamauei, festival chair.

Beyond celebrating Greek culture, the festival also raises money for the church's growing needs.

“So our building fund is what this is going for cause we're gonna build a huge church,” Hamauei said.

Visitors can also enjoy Greek pastries, baklava, coffee and a marketplace featuring Greek and Middle Eastern goods.

Event details:

When: Friday, 5–10 p.m.; Saturday, noon–10 p.m.; Sunday, noon–5 p.m.

Where: St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Corpus Christi

Admission: Free

Voices of South Texas: Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive

History comes to life at Old Bayview Cemetery, Texas' oldest federal military cemetery, established in 1845.

The free, self-guided event features more than 25 storytellers and re-enactors sharing the stories of veterans, civic leaders and pioneers who helped shape early Corpus Christi.

Visitors can explore the cemetery while learning about local history and the importance of preserving the historic site.

Event details:

When: Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Old Bayview Cemetery, 1150 Ramirez St., Corpus Christi

Admission: Free

Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting

The holiday season is getting an early start in downtown Corpus Christi with the annual Port of Corpus Christi Holiday Tree Lighting.

Families can enjoy live entertainment, shopping and pictures with Santa before gathering for the tree-lighting countdown.

This year's 18-foot tree has a fresh look, with 88 new ornaments and 340 additional lights.

Event details:

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Where: Artesian Park, 524 Twigg St., Corpus Christi

Admission: Free

23rd Annual Harbor Half Marathon

Runners will take in views of the Corpus Christi waterfront as they make their way across the new Harbor Bridge during the 23rd annual Harbor Half Marathon.

The race begins and ends at Whataburger Field, with a scenic course stretching across two counties.

The event attracts more than 1,600 participants annually, with proceeds benefiting Junior Achievement of the Coastal Bend, an organization that helps local students prepare for their futures.

Event details:

When: Saturday, 7:30 a.m.

Where: Starts and finishes at Whataburger Field, Corpus Christi

Registration: harborhalf.com

2nd Annual Bidi Bidi Run Run

Selena fans can lace up their sneakers for the second annual Bidi Bidi Run Run, hosted by the Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas.

The event combines music, fitness and community spirit while celebrating Selena's legacy and encouraging young girls to dream big.

Participants can choose between a 5K and a fun run, with medals awarded to top finishers in each age and gender category for the 5K.

Organizers say registration is still available online and on race day.

Event details:

When: Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Where: 2600 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi

Cost: $25–$30

Port Aransas Farmers Market

For those looking for a more relaxed outing, the Port Aransas Farmers Market brings together local farmers, ranchers, seafood producers and artisans.

Visitors can shop for fresh produce, Gulf seafood, homemade baked goods, raw honey and handcrafted products while supporting local small businesses.

Organized by The Studio Port A, the market is also taking place alongside the Port Aransas Wooden Boat Festival, which celebrates the community's coastal heritage and craftsmanship.

Event details:

When: Sunday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Where: Fred Rhodes Memorial Pavilion at Dennis Dreyer Municipal Harbor, Port Aransas

More information: The Studio Port A

Have an event you'd like featured?

Coastal Bend Weekend highlights community events, celebrations and activities happening throughout the region.

If you have an upcoming event you'd like featured, reach out to KRIS 6 News Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina at Stephanie.Molina@kristv.com.