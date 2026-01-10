Coastal Bend Venezuelans Face Uncertainty as US–Venezuela Tensions Rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As tensions rise between the United States and Venezuela, many Venezuelans in the Coastal Bend worry about how potential policy changes could affect their future and immigration status.

On January 4, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said during a FOX News interview that Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS) could seek refugee protection. The Department of Homeland Security later clarified on social media that the statement was inaccurate, leading to confusion within the Venezuelan community.

Hendryd Ordoñez, a Venezuelan resident, arrived in the U.S. in 2020 and, like many others, applied for asylum after the TPS designation ended. Many Venezuelans without permanent legal status said they now faced uncertain futures.

“It was worrying, but at the same time, we had great respect for and were obeying the laws of this country,” Ordoñez said.

Ongoing political instability in Venezuela did little to ease concerns. Ordoñez said many Venezuelans still feared returning home due to lingering political divisions and safety concerns.

“There was still fear of returning because of the people who supported the previous government throughout that time,” Ordoñez said. “We were afraid of being sent back because we still did not feel safe.”

KRIS 6 spoke with Houston immigration attorney Raed Gonzalez, who said some options were available for Venezuelans who entered the U.S. legally, including applying for residency if a visa was immediately available.

“One option is if a U.S. citizen petitions for them, such as through marriage, or if a Venezuelan’s child petitions for them,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez emphasized that every immigration case was different and that even small details could affect the outcome.

“The only thing I asked of God and of life was that, in the end, whatever happened would be for the best for our country, which unfortunately suffered through many political misfortunes,” Ordoñez said.

As the political climate continued to shift, Gonzalez said outcomes remained difficult to predict and advised immigrants to seek guidance from a trusted attorney.