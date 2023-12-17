Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery holds annual Wreaths Across America event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Wreaths Across America event took place Saturday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. It's a tradition and holiday tribute for veterans who have passed away.

The goal is to honor fallen service members and give them their well-deserved recognition, even if their families can't be there. That's when the community steps in. Volunteers help make the wreaths and even help family and friends lay them.

Hundreds showed up at the event, paying respects to America's fallen heroes.

There were wreaths that honored each branch of the military. A total of 6,000 wreaths were placed at every grave site at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery so that no veteran is forgotten.

