Wreaths Across America tying community together to honor fallen heroes

Wreaths Across America is on Saturday December 16, 2023

Ceremony is at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery starts at 11 a.m.

Community members are working to make this year's event extra special.

A holiday tradition will soon take place to remember the fallen and honor those who serve.

December 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day. Millions of people in 4,000 locations nationwide will be participating. The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery has been participating for more than a decade.

It's an event that has been tying communities together. During this year's event, about 6,000 wreaths will be placed at every grave site at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery. To make it all possible, organizers had to make sure they had enough wreaths for each troop laid to rest.

"Last year, what we had to do was scrounge for wreaths. The funding wasn't there." said J.J De La Cerda the Director of the Nueces County Veterans Services.

De La Cerda said this year, they were overwhelmed with support. They partnered with the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, which is one of the event sponsors. Wreaths Across America in the Coastal Bend is also being funded for the next three years. Nueces County Commissioners, Brent Chesney and John Marez pledged more than $40,000 for the ceremony. De La Cerda said people have also been reaching out to donate wreaths.

De La Cerda said the community's generosity will help make the event extra special this year.

"During the holidays that's the toughest time of the year for most of us who have lost someone. So we want to make sure we honor our veterans even during the holidays," he added.

Every detail is being considered. Women from the Nueces County, TX VSO Volunteer Corps, the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary (DAVA) 150, Veterans Round Table, and VA Caregiver Support Group have been making bows to add to the wreaths. For the 2022 ceremony, Veterans Services was able to collect enough wreaths for the event, however, no bows were added. This year, volunteers have been pulling a few strings to add the finishing touch. Since the beginning of November, the ladies have been attending workshops every Tuesday to make bows. Before December they were able to make almost 5,000. They are hoping to reach their goal of 6,000.

"It's like the cherry on top," De La Cerda said, expressing his gratitude.

Most of the women volunteer to help veterans and their families throughout the year. Some say it's a labor of love they were inspired to pursue after tying the knot.

"My husband is bedridden. He's paralyzed with several chronic conditions. So I do it for him, he's my husband, he's my veteran, he's my hero and I do it for him and I do it for all the veterans." said Adela Gonzalez. "We love our veterans."

Clara Lopez has been hosting the bow-making workshops at her house. She's also married to a Vietnam War veteran. She and Isaac Lopez Jr. were together for more than 50 years until he passed away in 2021.

"After my husband passed away I made it promise to do everything I can to help the VA in any way that I can. The veterans, they mean a lot to me," she said.

The 2023 Wreaths Across America ceremony at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 16. Due to the start of the expansion project at the cemetery, nearly 80% of the parking will be unavailable. In response, the Veterans Service Office partnered with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, Tuloso-Midway Primary School, Corpus Christi Cross, and Arlington Heights Church of Christi to provide a free park-and-ride shuttle service to the cemetery. The three locations on the map will have designated parking and shuttle service (6 buses) running continuously to and from the cemetery in 15-minute increments.

Click here to see the map for the shuttle and parking.

