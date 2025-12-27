Coastal Bend runners kick off historic CCTX Marathon weekend with Saturday 5K

Corpus Christi’s running community hit the pavement Saturday, Dec. 27th, as the inaugural CCTX Marathon weekend began with a 5K race in front of the Hilliard Center. The two-day event is highlighting athletes of all ages while marking a milestone for the city by the sea.

The Wings of Texas opened the 5K, followed by runners from across the Coastal Bend, including Corpus Christi resident Elizabeth Vanexan.

A seasoned runner, Vanexan said she wanted to be part of the city’s first marathon event, which may qualify runners for the Boston Marathon.

“I wanted to be part of history. I love Corpus Christi. It’s a beautiful place to run. The Bayfront is gorgeous. Everyday I wake up and I’m just thankful I live here," Vanexan said.

The first runner crossed the 5K finish line in under 19 minutes.

Organizers said more than 1,000 athletes from across the country and around the world are registered for Sunday’s (Dec. 28th) main events, which begin at 7 a.m. at the Hilliard Center. Races include a full marathon (26.2 miles) and a half marathon (13.1 miles), showcasing what organizers describe as Corpus Christi’s strong and growing running culture.

