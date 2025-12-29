CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As temperatures drop, homeowners across the Coastal Bend are preparing for a winter freeze.

Our KRIS 6 Weather team has forecasted the season's first freeze, and with a drop in temperatures, experts says it can cause serious damage if your home isn't prepared.

"I feel like once it actually starts to freeze, we'll have an influx of people buying stuff last minute," Cason Blair, Assistant Manager, said.

Cason Blair is the assistant manager at McCoy's Building Supply. He says one of the biggest risks during a freeze is what homeowners can't see.

Coastal Bend prepares for first freeze as experts warn of costly pipe damage without preparation

"Water freezes in the pipes and it might cause a catastrophe if it pops," Blair said.

With a light freeze forecasted on New Year's Eve, KRIS 6 Weather team says it can kill tender plants, and freeze exposed outdoor pipes and sprinkler systems.

But when a hard freeze is forecasted Blair says that is when pipes could burst. Water could quickly spread through walls, floors, and yards turning a cold night into a costly problem.

"The outside floods and your water bill goes astronomically high," Blair said.

Blair says simple steps can help lower that risk, including keeping water moving and protecting outdoor faucets.

He walked me through the store, showing me the most common items customers pick up before a freeze.

"Faucet covers. Faucet protectors," Blair said.

And says preparing early can save homeowners from major headaches — and expensive repairs — once temperatures drop.

"Maybe less than $50 and that's kinda overestimating it," Blair said.

Experts warn waiting too long can be costly. They say you have up to 24 hours to prepare before a freeze, or you could be left paying hundreds — even thousands — of dollars in damages.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."



For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!