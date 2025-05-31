Coastal Bend Food Bank launches Saturday distributions to help families during summer

The Coastal Bend Food Bank held its first "Summer of Service Volunteer Days" distribution on Saturday, May 31, helping families prepare for increased meal needs while children are home from school.

Volunteers assisted in loading vehicles with essential food items including meat, vegetables, and bread for families seeking additional support during the summer months.

"We wanted to make sure that parents that now have their children at home, but they work during the week and they don't have the opportunity to come during the week. To come and receive food because we know they're gonna be serving more food at home," said Bea Hanson, Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank.

The initiative marks the food bank's first Saturday distribution, with plans to continue throughout the summer.

According to Hanson, 575 families participated in the distribution, including 105 new families - representing an 18 percent increase in demand.

Those interested in learning more about future distributions or volunteer opportunities can call 361-887-6291.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

