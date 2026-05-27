The Coastal Bend Food Bank received 40,000 pounds of food as part of a national initiative marking America's 250th anniversary.

Applause broke out at the food bank's warehouse as community leaders and volunteers welcomed a truck filled with the donation. The delivery is part of a national collaboration between America 250 and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aimed at helping families across the country.

Coastal Bend Food Bank gets 40,000-pound donation for America's 250th

The donation is one of 250 planned across all 50 states through the America Gives initiative, a partnership between America 250 and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Food bank volunteer Sarah Johnson said she heard about the event through her church and spent her day off bringing her niece and nephew to volunteer on their first day of summer break.

"Got them up early and they're here to help us give back to the community and follow the example of Jesus Christ." Johnson said.

Johnson said the experience was meaningful beyond the work itself.

"We might not always agree with the politics that's going on in America, but it's good to be a part of something that's bigger than just yourself," Johnson said.

Coastal Bend Food Bank Director Bea Hanson said donations like this are especially needed during the summer, when families can no longer rely on school lunch programs to feed their children.

"As the demand goes up, they have to come to us to make it maybe just to the end of the month," Hanson said.

Hanson said the food bank serves 11 counties, and even a donation this large will not last long.

"Probably in a week, this food will be gone," Hanson said.

For Johnson, the day was about more than food.

"Proud Americans a little bit, and proud Texans that we're able to help other people," Johnson said.

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