Coastal Bend community gathers at Cole Park Pier for walk to support lupus patients and honor loved ones

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friends, families and even dogs gathered at Cole Park Pier wearing purple to walk in honor of those impacted by lupus.

Organizers said the Coastal Bend has many lupus patients but few specialists, and they hope events like this continue building support.

The walk brought the community together, with many sharing their personal reasons for showing up. Pauline Sepulveda walked in memory of her daughter, who died from the disease.

"Go check yourself so you can get the medication and the help you need because you can live with it, but you need to take care of yourself," Sepulveda said.

Ruby Rodriguez, a lupus survivor, said the event helped her feel connected to others facing the same diagnosis.

"It felt really good to know you're not alone in this. It's not as lonely as it appears to be," Rodriguez said.

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