The Coastal Bend Court Appointed Special Advocates will host the CASA Super Hero 5K on April 18 at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi to benefit children in foster care.

The family-friendly fundraiser includes a 5K, a 1-kilometer kids run, a 2-mile walk and various family activities. Participants are encouraged to wear superhero costumes for the event.

Coastal Bend CASA Super Hero 5K returns to Heritage Park this April

CASA programs support abused and neglected children in the foster care system. Multiple local CASA organizations across the country host similar-themed events to raise awareness and funds.

Registration and sponsorship opportunities are currently available for the Corpus Christi event. During the prior year, the Coastal Bend event saw more than 500 participants.

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