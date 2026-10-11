Coastal Bend Blood Center's Run for Blood draws hundreds of runners to Corpus Christi's Water's Edge Park

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Hundreds of runners took to Water's Edge Park in downtown Corpus Christi for the Coastal Bend Blood Center's Run for Blood.

The event featured 1K, 5K, and 10K races, along with free pizza and B-12 shots for runners, a photo booth, food trucks, and giveaways.

KRIS 6 News Chief Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber served as the emcee for the event.

Run for Blood is the Coastal Bend Blood Center's sole annual fundraiser. Proceeds from the event help ensure a safe and steady blood supply for patients throughout the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 News is a sponsor of Run for Blood.

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