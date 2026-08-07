Closing arguments, final ruling expected in mayor removal hearing Friday afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Corpus Christi mayor removal trial is nearing its end.

After four days of witness testimony, motions and objections, and deliberation, closing arguments will be presented at 3pm.

Day four started with John Flood, the mayor's attorney, calling two councilmembers to the witness stand.

He first called Sylvia Campos, who represents District 2. Then he called District 5's Gil Hernandez.

Both were on City Council in 2024 when a $2 million tax incentive was awarded to the Homewood Suites hotel project. Campos voted no and Hernandez abstained on the second ordinance of that motion. The altered FEMA flood map that led to the tax incentive being awarded is at the center of the mayor removal hearing.

The petitioner's attorney, Doug Allison, objected to the two councilmembers taking the witness stand. He argued it would be a conflict to have the sitting judges on the hearing serve as witnesses.

Council made a motion to sustain Allison's objection. The motion passed 4-1, with councilmember Mark Scott the lone dissenting vote.

At noon, both Allison and Flood rested their cases. The hearing is expected to resume at 3 pm where both sides will present closing arguments.

After closing arguments, council will make a ruling on if the mayor should be removed, suspended, or no action taken.

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