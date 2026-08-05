Clear the Shelters returns in August, Gulf Coast Humane Society joins nationwide campaign

Clear The Shelters, the annual nationwide pet adoption campaign organized by NBCUniversal Local and Telemundo, returns this August. Since launching in 2015, the campaign has helped more than 1 million pets find homes.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society, located at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway in Corpus Christi, Texas, is an official participating shelter. The shelter is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout August.

Many participating shelters, including Gulf Coast Humane Society, are offering reduced or waived adoption fees during the campaign. Policies vary by location — some shelters are eliminating fees entirely, while others are offering discounts. Prospective adopters are encouraged to contact their local shelter directly for details.

"Want to adopt one of these cuties?" the shelter said.

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Gulf Coast Humane Society

Gulf Coast Humane Society

The campaign has grown from a single-day event into a month-long initiative. Thousands of shelters and rescue organizations across the country are participating this year. Organizers say shelter overcrowding remains a persistent challenge, and the campaign is designed to help address it.

For more information, visit Gulf Coast Humane Society at 3118 Cabaniss Parkway, Corpus Christi, TX 78415, or contact the shelter directly to learn about available pets and current adoption promotions.

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