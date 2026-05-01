City rescinds job offer for animal care services director after claims about past work

Corpus Christi rescinded its offer for a new Animal Care Services director just two days after announcing the hire, after officials say the candidate made claims about his work history that could not be verified.

The city announced for the role on Monday, April 20. By Wednesday, that offer was pulled.

City of Corpus Christi

Human Resources officials say Caldwell's credentials, certifications, and schooling all checked out — but specific claims he made in written materials and during interviews about work he performed for the City of San Antonio did not.

"The issue was that some of the work that he stated that was performed in San Antonio, that was not the case according to San Antonio officials," Zanoni said.

Corpus Christi pulls job offer for animal care services director

San Antonio officials reached out to Corpus Christi after seeing the press release announcing Caldwell's hire.

"All of his certifications and his schooling, all his credentials outside of what he did for an employment agency or an employment center were legitimized," Zanoni said.

The city says it issues conditional offers before all background checks are complete.

"The offer that I give candidates is a conditional offer. There's still background checks, drug tests that have to be done, and other reviews of the applicant," Zanoni said.

Caldwell had gone through an extensive process before receiving the offer, including two separate recruiting firms, panel interviews, a community advisory group, and an extensive ride-along. The city says it was not the vetting process that fell short — it was the information Caldwell provided during it.

KRIS 6

The Animal Care Services director position has now gone through two separate recruitment processes. It is unclear when the city expects to fill the role.

Meanwhile, local rescue groups continue their work regardless of who holds the position. Kelly Segura, with Casa de Segura, has been rescuing dogs in Corpus Christi since 2002. On the day I spoke with her, she had transported two dogs to Colorado and showed me puppies that had been abandoned at Seaside Cemetery.

"It's every day, every day. We're always helping every day," Segura said.

Segura says the leadership vacancy doesn't slow her down.

"No, that doesn't worry me because the goal is to hire someone who cares for the animals. Somebody can have 20 years of experience and come in here and not do the right thing," Segura said.

KRIS 6

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!