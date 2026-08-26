City of Corpus Christi unveils $35 million investment in parks, aquatic center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi announced plans for two major quality-of-life projects totaling $35 million, marking what officials call the largest single park investment in the city's history.

City Manager Peter Zanoni announced the initiative at Tuesday's City Council meeting, which includes $30 million for improvements to four parks and a new aquatic center in the north side's Hillcrest Washington-Coles neighborhood, plus $4.76 million for the development of Commodore's Park on North Padre Island.

"This $30 million investment in the Hillcrest Washington Coles area is the city's single largest park investment," Zanoni said. "We've never done an investment of $30 million in one area, but we're doing it here at Hillcrest Washington-Coles."

North side transformation

The project, dubbed the Harbor Bridge Parks Mitigation Project, will transform four parks in the historically Black community. Construction began in November and is projected to be completed in September, with the city currently about 60% complete on the $20 million construction phase.

City of Corpus Christi

Washington-Coles Park will feature a new amphitheater with shade sails for events and performances, a covered pavilion with restrooms, and a 200-space parking lot. The facility is positioned across from the Harbor Bridge's multi-use path.

"Big groups of people meet before they take this walk and there's no place to organize," Zanoni said about events like breast cancer awareness walks. "This park has parking to get to the event and then the pavilion which is covered, could be used for things like eating after the event."

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TC Ayers Park will include a softball field and a loop trail, with parking constructed by TxDOT featuring a shade structure made from a precast concrete section from the Harbor Bridge project.

City of Corpus Christi

HJ Williams Park will offer covered basketball courts, a playground, parking, restrooms, and picnic tables, located in the heart of the Hillcrest community.

City of Corpus Christi

Ben Garza Park will receive a new entry, expanded playground, enlarged parking lot with 42 spaces, and trail connections throughout the facility.

City of Corpus Christi

The Freedom Trail connection

A feature of the project is the Freedom Trail, which will connect all four parks with 5-foot-wide sidewalks accommodating shared-use traffic.

"The trail over time will have markers, will have historical markers of some of the leaders of the Hillcrest and Washington Coals," Zanoni said. "A parent or a family can spend a whole day really, going along that Freedom Trail, going from one park to the next."

City of Corpus Christi

New aquatic center

The project also includes a new aquatic center featuring a six-lane, 25-yard lap pool, zero-entry beach area, children's play area, bathhouse, and administration building. The facility will include 92 parking spaces and shade structures on the deck.

City of Corpus Christi

City staff initially recommended a splash pad, but community input changed the direction.

"The community said no, we want the swimming pool that was promised," Zanoni said.

TxDOT contributed $5 million to make the full aquatic center possible, thanks to advocacy from former regional engineer Valente Olivares. The aquatic center has a $9.1 million budget with South Texas Building Partners as the contractor, and completion is expected by May 2027.

Island development

On North Padre Island, Commodore's Park is receiving its first major activation with a $4.76 million investment. The property, donated to the city, previously had only a small basketball court and one bench.

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"This 4.7 million, Commodores is phase one of several phases," Zanoni said. "Ultimately, there will be recreation center buildings where seniors and youth can have programming."

City of Corpus Christi

Local contractor

JE Construction, a local company, serves as the contractor for the north side projects. The company evolved from structural work to major road projects like Eberhart before winning the low bid for the park improvements.

"This is a good success story for locally grown companies and they're doing that work here," Zanoni said.

Both the north side and island facilities are expected to open to the public this fall.

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