City Council blocks Inner Harbor contract, turns focus to desalination funding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $50 million contract tied to the Inner Harbor project was halted Tuesday night after the Corpus Christi City Council voted it down — a decision met with clapping and cheers from the audience.

Immediately after, the focus shifted to state funding.

District 5 Councilman Gil Hernandez motioned for more time to secure over $200 million in low-interest state loans and redirect the money already earmarked for Inner Harbor to other projects.

The council voted to direct staff to request an extension from the Texas Water Development Board. The funding, part of the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT), must be secured by Friday or risk being forfeited.

In a letter dated Aug. 8 to Councilwoman Carolyn Vaughn, the water board clarified that funding already issued must remain dedicated to desalination. As for the remaining $210 million still under review, repurposing it would require formal board approval — something the board says has never been done.

But during public comment, at least one speaker challenged that claim.

“The city of Springtown — change of project scope recommended to allow the city to implement the project,” said Rachel Caballero, reading from a past case. “Same definition — to change project scope to include improvements. So we have to stop lying.”

Councilman Gil Hernandez wants to hire a consultant to help the city navigate the process.

“My whole thing with this is: get the water we can, the quickest we can, and live within our means,” Hernandez said.

Mayor Paulette Guajardo voted no on the extension.

“Last night I declined to request a deadline extension because the city had already received information in writing,” Guajardo said. “Their letters made clear the terms and obligations before us.”

The Texas Water Development Board is expected to consider the request later this year.