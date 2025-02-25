City Council approves expansion to Corpus Christi City Detention Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi City Detention Center has landed an expansion.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Corpus Christi City Council agreed to purchase a plot of land that used to be a tire shop next to the detention center.

The detention center waslocated in Wilson Plaza from 2004 until a notice to vacate last fall forced them to move to an old fire station at 3322 Leopard St.

The new expansion, set to be located at 3312 Leopard St., is estimated to cost $203,000. The money will come out of the 2025 Equipment Replacement Fund.