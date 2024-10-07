City Detention Center forced to relocate after Wilson Plaza closes

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The Wilson Plaza has now closed, and with that comes a swift relocation of the Corpus Christi City Detention Center.

For now, the City Detention Center will be temporarily located at the old Fire Station #5 on Leopard Street near Miller High School.

"We have been working on negotiating a long-term lease that's still in the books," Municipal Court Director Gilbert Hernandez said. "Right now it's a short-term fix...a facility where we can hold people, it's not a long term so we can look at that property and see if we can expand it."

As reported by KRIS 6 News, the City Detention Center was moved completely out of the Wilson Plaza on Thursday, Oct. 3.

According to CCFD and Code Enforcement, Wilson Plaza has received multiple citations for its broken elevators, faulty fire suppression system, and their failure to have its fire system inspected annually.

As stated in the article, very few tenants were still living in the building itself. Those who did told KRIS 6 News that they had been living without working air condition since January 2023.