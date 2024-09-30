Wilson Plaza, which houses Corpus Christi Detention Center, to close Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Wilson Plaza, located in Uptown Corpus Christi, will shut down Friday, according to an eviction notice delivered to tenants last week.

Very few tenants remain in the building. Some tenants tell KRIS 6 News the building has had no air conditioning for at least a year.

That building is the current home of the City of Corpus Christi Magistration and Detention Center.

It is unclear if the city will receive any additional time to move these operations.

Any adult arrested by the Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi City Marshal's Office, and Corpus Christi Airport Public Safety is taken to that center for processing and magistration.

Following magistration individuals arrested for class A or B misdemeanors and felony charges are processed and then transported to the Nueces County Jail.

According to that notice obtained by 6 Investigates, "Due to ongoing conditions, Wilson Plaza will be closing operations as of October 4, 2024. At that time, the building will be locked, and no further access will be permitted... Please consider this letter a formal notice to vacate."

Bryan Hofmann - KrIS 6 News

This month, the Corpus Christi Council approved its Capital Budget, which includes long-range plans beginning in Fiscal Year 2027 to construct a new 15,000-square-foot detention center at a cost of nearly $16 million.

A sign on the building indicates the Internal Revenue Service Taxpayer Assistance Center, which was also housed in the Wilson Plaza, has closed and does not yet have a new address.

Bryan Hofmann - KRIS 6 News A sign on the Wilson Building for the now closed IRS office.

This is a developing story. KRIS 6 News has reached out to the city for comment, as well as the attorneys representing the Wilson Plaza landlord.

