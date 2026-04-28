City Council approves $250,000 for free spay and neuter services

The City Council approved $250,000 at today’s regularly scheduled meeting to increase access to free spay and neuter services for local pet owners.

The funding will be split equally between two local partners, The Cattery, Inc. and the South Texas Animal Rescue Group. Each organization will receive $125,000 to provide these essential services on behalf of Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services identifies free pet sterilization as a key strategy for managing the local pet population. By partnering with high-volume providers, the city aims to reduce the number of stray and roaming dogs, improving community health and public safety.

The agreements cover the full scope of care, including pre-surgery health assessments, the spay or neuter procedure, and post-operative care.

These services will be provided at no cost to residents living in specific areas with the highest need. Based on an analysis of household income and the volume of animal-related service calls, the program will primarily focus on residents in Council Districts 1, 2, and 3.

The targeted zip codes include 78401, 78405, 78408, 78411, 78412, and 78415.

While the program focuses on these specific areas, the Director of Animal Care Services has the authority to issue vouchers for residents living outside these zip codes to ensure those in need can still access help.

To schedule appointments, residents can contact:

The Cattery Inc., 1237 Saratoga Boulevard, 361-854-6369

South Texas Animal Rescue Group, 1307 Saratoga Boulevard, 361-229-8208

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