Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon on May 7

Circle K is offering drivers up to 40 cents off per gallon during its National Fuel Day promotion on May 7, 2026, at participating locations.

Inner Circle loyalty members get exclusive early access to the discount from 12:01 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time by entering the phone number linked to their account at the pump or checkout. General customers can take advantage of the savings from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

The discount applies to all fuel types, with a limit of 35 gallons per transaction. The offer is one-time use during Fuel Day. In states with fuel pricing regulations, such as Wisconsin, the offer adjusts to a flat-dollar amount equivalent to the intended savings.

What is the Inner Circle program?

Inner Circle membership is free and available through CircleK.com or the Circle K app. New members receive 25 cents off per gallon on their first five fuel-ups. After that, members save 3 cents per gallon every day at participating stations.

Members who spend $500 annually at Circle K — on fuel, beverages, or snacks — qualify for a premium tier that increases the everyday discount to 5 cents per gallon.

Members also have access to personalized food and drink deals and can stack savings by linking their membership to Circle K's Easy Pay card.

Sweepstakes and additional perks

Inner Circle members are also eligible for seasonal sweepstakes. A current promotion, called Fuel Your Summer, gives members a chance to win 1 of 250 $315 gift cards for fuel. Exclusive offers and localized promotions are regularly available through the app.

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