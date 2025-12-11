Christmas Day robbers sentenced to federal prison terms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi residents received federal prison sentences for a string of aggravated robberies targeting convenience stores during the Christmas holiday, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Jonathan Stein, 20, was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison, while Alvaro Martinez, 21, received 68 months. Both men must serve three years of supervised release following their sentences after pleading guilty Aug. 4.

U.S. District Judge Davis S. Morales imposed the sentences after hearing additional evidence detailing the robberies committed on Christmas Day and in the days that followed. Judge Morales noted the seriousness of the offenses and the fear and danger their actions caused the victims.

Between Dec. 25 and 27, 2024, Stein and Martinez worked together to rob three Stripes convenience stores in Corpus Christi.

Surveillance footage showed Stein entering a Stripes convenience store on Airline Road Dec. 25 wearing a red and grey ski mask. He brandished a firearm with an attached drum magazine while demanding money from the cashier.

Approximately two days later, he robbed another Stripes in a similar manner. Martinez provided the firearm and acted as the getaway driver.

Authorities uncovered a photograph of Martinez posing with a firearm and a large amount of cash. That firearm matched the one used in the robberies. Inside his vehicle, they located the firearm, along with a red-and-black mask matching the one used in the robberies.

Both men were permitted to remain on bond and will voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Corpus Christi Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Martin prosecuted the case.

