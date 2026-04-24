Charges dismissed against a drunk driver accused of killing two motorcyclists on Airline Road

The Nueces County District Attorney's office has dismissed charges against a woman who was suspected of driving drunk and killing a local couple on a motorcycle.

On Thursday, charges were dismissed against 54-year-old Carmen Guevara.

Guevara was facing two counts of intoxication manslaughter for the May 19, 2024, crash that left Rosa "Rosi" Angelica Perez and her boyfriend, Roman Perez, dead.

Michael Salazar, KRIS 6 News A memorial has been set up in front of the Whataburger where Roman and Rosi Perez were killed.

Rosa was riding on a motorcycle with Roman when police said Guevara was drunk and driving a truck northbound on the 1500 block of Airline Road. Investigators said she turned left into a private drive, failed to yield the right away, and hit Perez's motorcycle.

Perez family

When officers arrived, they found Roman's wrecked motorcycle in the roadway. Roman died at the scene, and Rosa was taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later from her injuries.

KRIS 6 News

Jury selection for Guevara's trial was scheduled to begin Friday, May 1, with the trial set to begin on Monday, May 4, but that changed.

Family members of Roman Perez reached out to KRIS 6 News in search of answers.

Soon after, KRIS 6 News found charges against Guevara were dismissed, and Guevara was released from the Nueces County Jail, where she was being held on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, the charges were dismissed pending further investigation based upon new evidence provided to the District Attorney's Office. The document, which was signed by James Granberry, does not specify what the new evidence is.

KRIS 6 News has called and sent an email to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office. We've also sent a text message to Granberry in hopes of finding out what evidence led to Guevara's dismissal, but we have yet to receive a response.

On Friday afternoon, KRIS 6 reached out to Guevara's attorney, Robert J. Gonzalez, but we were told he was out of the office.

Roman Perez left behind two children, and Rosa was the mother of three.

Perez family

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