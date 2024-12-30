Family of woman killed by alleged drunk driver files $1 million lawsuit

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The family of the 30-year-old woman who was killed by an alleged drunk driver is taking her to court.

On May 19, Rosa "Rosi" Angelica Perez was riding on a motorcycle with her boyfriend, Roman Perez, when police say they were struck by a truck driven by 52-year-old Carmen Guevara on the 1500 block of Airline Road.

Roman died at the scene, and Rosa was taken to the hospital, where she died a short time later from her injuries.

Police said Guevara was intoxicated. She was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter. Guevara has been in custody in the Nueces County Jail for the past seven months, where she's being held on a $1 million bond.

While not legally married, the couple had the same last name. Roman Perez left behind two children, and Rosa was the mother of three.

According to online court documents, Rosa's parents, Leonor and Pedro Perez, and the father of her three children, Sergio Garza, have filed a lawsuit against Guevara.

According to the lawsuit, Guevara was "drinking far past the point of intoxication." Rosa's parents and the father of her children are asking for up to $1 million in damages, including the conscious pain and suffering, terror and mental anguish experienced by Rosa's death and to cover medical and funeral expenses incurred as a result of the accident.

Guevara's civil case has been assigned to the 214th District Court. There is no word of when that civil case will be heard.

Meanwhile, Guevara's criminal case has been assigned to the 148th District Court, where a pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 5. Her trial is scheduled for Feb. 24.

