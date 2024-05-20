2 dead on Airline after being struck by alleged drunk driver

A crash early Sunday morning left two dead on the 1500 block of Airline Road after a truck struck a motorcycle.

Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department got the call at about 12:35 am and upon arrival on scene found the wrecked motorcycle in the roadway and a 32-year-old male driver of the motorcycle dead on the road. There was a 30-year-old passenger on the bike who was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries. She died a short time later.

Traffic investigators were called out to assist at the scene.

The driver of the truck involved remained at the scene but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The investigation of the scene revealed that the motorcycle was going south on Airline while the truck was going north. The woman driving the truck turned west into a private drive and failed to yield the right of way and hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Carmen Guevara was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter that night.

She is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

