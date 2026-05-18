CCISD releases 2026 graduation schedule for all high schools

The Corpus Christi Independent School District has released its 2026 graduation schedule, with commencement ceremonies planned across three venues from May through July.

Ceremonies will take place at Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium, Hilliard Center Arena, and the Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center.

Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium

The graduation season opens at Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium with two specialized programs.

Branch Academy will hold its rehearsal Friday, May 15, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Graduation follows Saturday, May 16, from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with doors opening at 8 a.m.

Collegiate High School rehearses Friday, May 15, from 10-11 a.m. Graduation is Saturday, May 16, from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Hilliard Center Arena

The majority of CCISD graduation ceremonies will take place at Hilliard Center Arena, spanning late May into early June.



Carroll High School rehearses Tuesday, May 26, from 9-10:30 a.m. Graduation is Friday, May 29, from 10 a.m.-noon, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

King High School rehearses Tuesday, May 26, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Graduation is Friday, May 29, from 2-4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Miller High School rehearses Tuesday, May 26, from 1-2:30 p.m. Graduation is Friday, May 29, from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Veterans Memorial High School rehearses Wednesday, May 27, from 9-10:30 a.m. Graduation is Saturday, May 30, from 10 a.m.-noon, with doors opening at 9 a.m.

Moody High School rehearses Wednesday, May 27, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Graduation is Saturday, May 30, from 2-4 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m.

Ray High School rehearses Wednesday, May 27, from 1-2:30 p.m. Graduation is Saturday, May 30, from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.



Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center

Coles High School will celebrate at the Selena Auditorium at Hilliard Center on Thursday, June 4. Rehearsal runs from 4-5 p.m., followed by graduation from 6-8 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

KRIS 6

CCISD

Summer graduation

Summer graduation ceremonies return to Veterans Memorial High School Auditorium on Thursday, July 30. Rehearsal runs from 4-5 p.m., with graduation from 6-8 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Planning ahead

The staggered schedule allows families with multiple graduates or those attending ceremonies for friends to participate in several events.

All ceremonies emphasize punctuality, with doors opening 30 minutes to one hour before each graduation begins. Families are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating.

For more information about specific graduation requirements or ceremony details, families can visit ccisd.us or contact their respective schools directly.

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